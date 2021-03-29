Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,538,000 after purchasing an additional 497,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after purchasing an additional 335,558 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after purchasing an additional 167,490 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 366,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,389,000 after purchasing an additional 115,782 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $631.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $413.39 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $619.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $629.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

