Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Bought by Q Global Advisors LLC

Q Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64,133 shares during the period. Chatham Lodging Trust comprises 5.5% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Q Global Advisors LLC owned about 1.53% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.69. 837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,453. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $643.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.05. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLDT shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.65.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

