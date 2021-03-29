Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Castellan Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $106.89 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.91. The firm has a market cap of $205.91 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.19.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

