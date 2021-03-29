Chiliz Tops One Day Trading Volume of $546.95 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. Chiliz has a total market cap of $2.94 billion and approximately $546.95 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chiliz has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00022723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00048673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $356.29 or 0.00620303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00066928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00025700 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

CHZ is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,586,362,218 coins. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

