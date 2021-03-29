Chimpion (BNANA) Price Reaches $3.68 on Major Exchanges

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00006320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a total market cap of $116.71 million and $550,299.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00023216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00047952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.94 or 0.00616638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00065932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00023665 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

