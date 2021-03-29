China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) Short Interest Update

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 596,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Customer Relations Centers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of China Customer Relations Centers worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCRC stock opened at $6.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. China Customer Relations Centers has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $10.00.

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for transportation, e-commerce, banks and insurance, and telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based and online-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

