China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Short Interest Up 104.2% in March

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 104.2% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of China Finance Online stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.80. 629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,634. China Finance Online has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89.
China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative return on equity of 53.00% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter.
About China Finance Online
China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.
