China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Short Interest Up 104.2% in March

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 104.2% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of China Finance Online stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.80. 629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,634. China Finance Online has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89.

Get China Finance Online alerts:

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative return on equity of 53.00% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,901 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.42% of China Finance Online worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

About China Finance Online

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for China Finance Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Finance Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.