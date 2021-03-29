China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.40

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.40 and last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20.

About China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (OTCMKTS:CHSTY)

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of high-speed and heavy-duty gears for wind-turbine gearboxes and transmission systems. The company focuses on wind energy gearboxes, rail vehicle gearboxes, industrial gearboxes, and robot reducers. Its products are used in China and international markets.

