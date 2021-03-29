China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Down 47.8% in March

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,400 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the February 28th total of 903,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,178.5 days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) stock remained flat at $$4.60 during trading on Monday. China Pacific Insurance has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $5.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

