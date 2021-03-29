China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,800 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the February 28th total of 594,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,538.0 days.
China Resources Gas Group stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. China Resources Gas Group has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $7.53.
About China Resources Gas Group
