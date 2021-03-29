China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,800 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the February 28th total of 594,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,538.0 days.

China Resources Gas Group stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. China Resources Gas Group has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $7.53.

About China Resources Gas Group

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

