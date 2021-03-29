Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stock Position Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Choice Hotels International worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 357,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $108.62 on Monday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $114.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.89 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $2,009,740.86. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $321,200.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

