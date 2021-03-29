Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.33

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.