Chromia Market Capitalization Hits $168.96 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $168.96 million and approximately $107.81 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000684 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00022937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00048926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.46 or 0.00628695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00067004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025255 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

CHR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,797,324 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.