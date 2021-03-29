Chrono.tech Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.54 Million (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for approximately $9.21 or 0.00015980 BTC on exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $13,725.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00022934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00048948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $361.84 or 0.00627840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00066996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00025237 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

