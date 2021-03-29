CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) was up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.17. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24.

About CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF)

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts.

