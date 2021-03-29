Cigna (NYSE:CI) Sets New 1-Year High at $248.76

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $248.76 and last traded at $247.82, with a volume of 95161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $243.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.44.

Get Cigna alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 8,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,884,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,371 shares of company stock valued at $35,980,550 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.