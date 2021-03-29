Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after acquiring an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,740,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $6.10 on Monday, reaching $2,029.45. 31,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,192. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,079.81 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,075.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,784.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,347 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,621. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.