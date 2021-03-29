Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,756 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 0.7% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. United Bank raised its stake in Intel by 9.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Intel by 32.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in Intel by 2.1% during the third quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 70,513 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in Intel by 5.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 144,885 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.84.

INTC stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.00. 646,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,705,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average of $53.16. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

