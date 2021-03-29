Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.5% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 20,445 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 10.6% in the third quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 15,238 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.36. 376,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,668,537. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.14. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $241.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.