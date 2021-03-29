Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 2,806 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,381 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.6% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.49. 193,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,908,648. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.10 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.17 and a 200-day moving average of $158.91. The stock has a market cap of $333.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

