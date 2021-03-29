Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) PT Raised to GBX 74 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 30.61% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LON CINE traded up GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 106.65 ($1.39). 21,106,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,380,451. Cineworld Group has a 12-month low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 124.85 ($1.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,815.47. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 62.45.
About Cineworld Group
