Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) PT Raised to GBX 74 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 30.61% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON CINE traded up GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 106.65 ($1.39). 21,106,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,380,451. Cineworld Group has a 12-month low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 124.85 ($1.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,815.47. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 62.45.

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, software development and provision, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

