Cipher (CPR) Price Down 8.3% This Week

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. Cipher has a market capitalization of $48,846.73 and approximately $155,752.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00077004 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002388 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Cipher Token Profile

CPR is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,023,402 tokens. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

