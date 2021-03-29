Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,822 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 90,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 929,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 35,525 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214,319 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,999,168 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,507,000 after purchasing an additional 512,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,794 shares of company stock worth $1,111,433. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.46. 979,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,226,877. The firm has a market cap of $221.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $52.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average of $43.20.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

