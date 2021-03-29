Citadel (CTL) Market Capitalization Reaches $215,977.78

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Citadel has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Citadel has a market capitalization of $215,977.78 and approximately $14.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000133 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 68.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

