Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INNV. Piper Sandler began coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

INNV opened at $24.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. InnovAge has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.

In other news, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy acquired 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $483,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Maureen Hewitt acquired 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $248,897.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

