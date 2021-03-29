Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,385 ($109.55) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,683.44 ($100.38).
RB traded down GBX 40 ($0.52) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 6,372 ($83.25). 941,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,769. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,207.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,052.79. The firm has a market cap of £45.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,542 ($72.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.