Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,385 ($109.55) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,683.44 ($100.38).

RB traded down GBX 40 ($0.52) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 6,372 ($83.25). 941,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,769. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,207.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,052.79. The firm has a market cap of £45.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,542 ($72.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total value of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69). Also, insider Olivier Bohuon acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, for a total transaction of £31,580 ($41,259.47).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

