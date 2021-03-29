Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) to Buy

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $66.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. CLSA reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GSX Techedu has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $67.65.

NYSE GSX traded down $5.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.83. 913,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,038,462. GSX Techedu has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $149.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.19. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -88.60 and a beta of -0.50.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in GSX Techedu by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in GSX Techedu by 13.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in GSX Techedu by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

