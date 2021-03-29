Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,043 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $20,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.47 on Monday, hitting $71.55. 931,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,625,984. The stock has a market cap of $149.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.35 and its 200 day moving average is $56.71. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

