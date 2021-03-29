Citigroup Upgrades GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) to “Buy”

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $66.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CLSA reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GSX Techedu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.12.

Shares of GSX Techedu stock traded down $5.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.57. 1,350,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,038,462. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.89 and a beta of -0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.19. GSX Techedu has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $149.05.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in GSX Techedu by 2,642.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,045,000 after purchasing an additional 783,452 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in GSX Techedu by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GSX Techedu by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GSX Techedu by 3,471.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 151,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

