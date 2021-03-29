Citigroup Upgrades GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) to “Buy”

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $66.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.82% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CLSA reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GSX Techedu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.12.
Shares of GSX Techedu stock traded down $5.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.57. 1,350,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,038,462. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.89 and a beta of -0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.19. GSX Techedu has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $149.05.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in GSX Techedu by 2,642.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,045,000 after purchasing an additional 783,452 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in GSX Techedu by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GSX Techedu by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GSX Techedu by 3,471.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 151,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.
GSX Techedu Company Profile
GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.