Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA) (OTCMKTS:CZNB) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA) (OTCMKTS:CZNB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA) stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03. Citizens Bancorp has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

About Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA)

Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA) went out of business. Citizens Bancorp completed the sale of substantially all the assets of Citizens Bank of Northern California to Tri Counties Bank, Inc in September 2011. Previously, Citizens Bank of Northern California provided community banking services to small and middle market businesses and individuals in Nevada and Placer Counties.

