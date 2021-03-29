Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA) (OTCMKTS:CZNB) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA) (OTCMKTS:CZNB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA) stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03. Citizens Bancorp has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04.
About Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA)
