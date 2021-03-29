Civic (CVC) Hits Market Cap of $328.70 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Civic token can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000855 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Civic has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. Civic has a market cap of $328.70 million and approximately $59.83 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00022712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00049054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $359.47 or 0.00626173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00067172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00025103 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

