Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,239,764 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 88,523 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $61,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,598 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 53,483 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 235,135 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $16.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

