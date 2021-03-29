CloakCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.01 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000623 BTC on exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $4,749.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00015534 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,608,671 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

