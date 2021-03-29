Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $36,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,578 shares of company stock valued at $590,425 in the last quarter. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $68.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.15. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 397.37%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

