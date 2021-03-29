Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 55,850 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Cognex by 18.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Cognex by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGNX opened at $81.86 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.18.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.81 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

