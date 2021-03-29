CoinDeal Token (CDL) Price Reaches $0.0224 on Top Exchanges

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. CoinDeal Token has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $235.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinDeal Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00022839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00048650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $360.81 or 0.00627638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00067150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00025031 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Profile

CoinDeal Token is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal . The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

Buying and Selling CoinDeal Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinDeal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinDeal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

