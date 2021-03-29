Coinlancer Reaches Market Cap of $2.37 Million (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Coinlancer has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $132,722.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Coinlancer token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coinlancer alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00048658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.00 or 0.00620512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00066930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00027442 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Coinlancer

Coinlancer is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer . Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io . Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.