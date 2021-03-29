CoinUs Price Reaches $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 1,543% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $990,271.17 and approximately $9.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinUs alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005756 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011746 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000157 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000962 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.