Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stock Position Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Colfax worth $30,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Colfax by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Colfax by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,517.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $850,948.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,611 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $44.86 on Monday. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -897.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.20 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

