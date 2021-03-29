Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $228,885.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,464 shares in the company, valued at $15,727,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $79.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

