Colicity Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on April 5th (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Colicity’s (OTCMKTS:COLIU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, April 5th. Colicity had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 24th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Colicity’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of COLIU opened at $10.04 on Monday. Colicity has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.90.

About Colicity

There is no company description available for Colicity Inc

