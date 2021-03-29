Color Platform (CLR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $19,250.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $19,250.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,772.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $520.15 or 0.00900350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.04 or 0.00360103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00051514 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001445 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars.

