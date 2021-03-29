Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,130 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.51% of Columbia Sportswear worth $29,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth $25,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 100.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 279,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,336,000 after buying an additional 140,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth about $4,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $108.86 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $112.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.91.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $915.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.40 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on COLM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Cowen raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.10.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 149,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $15,031,327.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,944,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $707,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,807 shares of company stock worth $31,801,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

