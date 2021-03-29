Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 125.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.60.

CBSH stock opened at $78.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.77 and a 52-week high of $83.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.79%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 26,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $2,007,743.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,065,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $75,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,282 shares of company stock valued at $8,172,628. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.