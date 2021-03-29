Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.58

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 52101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 945,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after buying an additional 76,007 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 171,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 23,608 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

