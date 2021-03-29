Comparing Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) and Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) and Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.6% of Qumu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Elys Game Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Qumu shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of Elys Game Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Qumu and Elys Game Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qumu -24.25% -78.80% -18.68% Elys Game Technology -11.14% -39.81% -15.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qumu and Elys Game Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qumu $25.36 million 4.43 -$6.44 million ($0.46) -13.89 Elys Game Technology $35.58 million 3.04 -$9.27 million ($0.59) -8.36

Qumu has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elys Game Technology. Qumu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elys Game Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Qumu and Elys Game Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qumu 0 1 2 0 2.67 Elys Game Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Qumu presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.02%. Elys Game Technology has a consensus price target of $7.39, suggesting a potential upside of 49.90%. Given Elys Game Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Elys Game Technology is more favorable than Qumu.

Summary

Elys Game Technology beats Qumu on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform. The company also provides maintenance and support, professional, and other services. The company markets its products to customers in the banking, finance and insurance, manufacturing, services and consulting, telecom and technology, and biotech and health care markets, as well as to government customers through direct sales and channel partners in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Rimage Corporation and changed its name to Qumu Corporation in September 2013. Qumu Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments. The company provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; website, newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its principal website; and mobile devices under under the Newgioco brand name, as well as under the trade names of Aleabet, OriginalBet, LovingBet, and Elys. It serves 79,000 online user accounts through 1,200 Web cafÃ©s, 7 corners, and 117 agency locations. The company was formerly known as Newgioco Group, Inc. and changed its name to Elys Game Technology, Corp. in November 2020. Elys Game Technology, Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

