Comparing First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) & Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Chubb (NYSE:CB) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Chubb and First Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chubb 6.24% 5.33% 1.62% First Acceptance 2.41% 6.33% 1.86%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Chubb and First Acceptance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chubb 1 4 10 2 2.76 First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chubb currently has a consensus price target of $165.81, indicating a potential upside of 3.01%. Given Chubb’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Chubb is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Volatility and Risk

Chubb has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Acceptance has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.8% of Chubb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Chubb shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chubb and First Acceptance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chubb $35.31 billion 2.05 $4.45 billion $10.11 15.92 First Acceptance $292.69 million 0.22 $15.36 million N/A N/A

Chubb has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance.

Summary

Chubb beats First Acceptance on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment provides affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The company's North America Agricultural Insurance segment offers multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, and commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment provides coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty; specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk; and group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines for corporations, middle markets, and small customers through retail brokers, agents, and other channels. The company's Global Reinsurance segment offers traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment provides protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016. Chubb Limited was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also offers optional products that provide ancillary reimbursements and benefits in the event of an automobile accident, which include products that offer reimbursements for medical expenses and hospital stays as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident, automobile towing and rental, and ambulance services; and underwrites a tenant homeowner policy that provides contents and liability coverage to customers who are renters. In addition, it offers products through third-party carriers for homeowners, renters, motorcycle, life, and commercial automobile. It primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and Internet. As of December 31, 2017, the company leased and operated 350 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

