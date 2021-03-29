Compound (COMP) Hits Market Cap of $1.92 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, Compound has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $1.92 billion and $150.83 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be purchased for $401.10 or 0.00697558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,792,249 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

