comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Shares Sold by Tenzing Global Management LLC

Tenzing Global Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,075,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675,000 shares during the period. comScore makes up about 1.8% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tenzing Global Management LLC owned about 4.22% of comScore worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 129,951 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,053,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 771,572 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the 4th quarter valued at $4,784,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 72,641 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 282.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 664,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get comScore alerts:

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek bought 116,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $422,323.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 911,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,247.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCOR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:SCOR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.54. 21,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,214. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $268.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.10. comScore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that comScore, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.