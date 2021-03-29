Concord Wealth Partners Purchases Shares of 571 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000. Amazon.com accounts for 1.4% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 38.9% during the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 34,956 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the third quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,259,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,052.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,156.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,172.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,889.15 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

